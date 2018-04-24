Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League semifinal first leg on TV, stream online
The first leg is in Germany, a place Real Madrid has done well
The Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday when Bayern Munich hosts Real Madrid in the first leg from Allianz Arena in Germany.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
An advantage ahead of the second leg next week. Bayern is hoping for a win and obviously not letting Real score, but a 3-1 win would be ideal if Real are to score. A draw with goals would feel like a defeat for the Germans. As for Real Madrid, it goes without saying a win would be perfect. But they'd take a draw with goals. Even losing 3-2, they'd feel good. A draw or better, and Real is the clear-cut favorite moving forward.
Prediction
Bayern gets the narrow victory thanks to a header from Robert Lewandowski, but a crucial Gareth Bale away goal leaves the tie open entering the second leg.
Bayern Munich 2, Real Madrid 1.
