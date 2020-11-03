Bayern Munich were initially pushed to the limit in Austria on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage, but the reigning champs prevailed 6-2 over Red Bull Salzburg after a late flurry of goals. The Bavarians went down just four minutes in thanks to a goal from Mergim Berisha, but some good fortune helped the side take the lead before finishing off the underdogs with four late goals.

Jerome Boateng and Leroy Sane scored in the span of five minutes before Robert Lewandowski got his second of the game to extend Bayern's winning streak in the competition to 12 games. Lucas Hernandez scored the sixth in added time.

The win gives Bayern a five-point lead atop Group A, while Salzburg are still fully in contention for second and third place, though they now sit in the cellar of the group with one draw and three losses.

CBS Sports will have more on this match shortly.