Bayern Munich vs. Schalke: Bundesliga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Bayern Munich visits a Schalke squad that features American youngster Weston McKennie on Saturday as part of Matchday 2 of Bundesliga play. Both teams failed to win their season opener -- Schalke was held to a goalless draw at Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern was held to a 2-2 draw at home against Hertha Berlin.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

Date : Saturday, Aug. 24



: Saturday, Aug. 24 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : VELTINS-Arena -- Schalke, Germany



: VELTINS-Arena -- Schalke, Germany TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bayern -270 | Schalke +660 | Draw + 380

Storylines

Schalke: A decent first match in the league for them, but the concern has to be in attack and where chances will come from. They created only one shot on goal in the opener and must improve there or be at risk of getting throttled by Bayern.

Bayern Munich: A makeshift defense saw Benjamin Pavard start at center back. Conceding twice in the first half showed a defense that wasn't quite in sync but improved as the match went on. They may not get as much possession as they did in the opener (71 percent), but expect Bayern to play with a bit more patience.

Prediction

Weston McKennie gets the start for Schalke, but the visitors have too much fire power.

Pick: Bayern 2, Schalke1