Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online
Bayern is the heavy favorite to move on
Bayern Munich hosts Sevilla on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals for their second leg, which Bayern leads 2-1. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in the Champions League semifinals. Bayern is in a great spot and could lose 1-0 but still go through.
Prediction
Bayern is into the semifinals by half time, crushing the Spanish side with a dominate Robert Lewandowski. Bayern 4, Sevilla 0 (6-1 on aggregate).
