Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online

Bayern Munich hosts Sevilla on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals for their second leg, which Bayern leads 2-1. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

What's at stake?

A spot in the Champions League semifinals. Bayern is in a great spot and could lose 1-0 but still go through.

Prediction

Bayern is into the semifinals by half time, crushing the Spanish side with a dominate Robert Lewandowski. Bayern 4, Sevilla 0 (6-1 on aggregate).