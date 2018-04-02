Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinals on TV, stream online

Bayern Munich takes on Sevilla in Spain on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup, with the Germans the heavy favorite to advance to the last four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern goes on the road and gets a result that all but puts this tie away before the second leg next week. Bayern 4, Sevilla 0.