Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinals on TV, stream online
The Germans are the heavy favorites in this one
Bayern Munich takes on Sevilla in Spain on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup, with the Germans the heavy favorite to advance to the last four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Bayern goes on the road and gets a result that all but puts this tie away before the second leg next week. Bayern 4, Sevilla 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
'Stranger Things' tifo in USL
And it featured Indy Eleven and the character Eleven of course, just without the waffles
-
Toronto vs. America preview
Toronto hosts the semifinal first leg
-
Real Madrid vs. Juventus
It's a rematch of last year's final, which Real won 3-1
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham preview
A Tottenham win could almost secure fourth place for Spurs
-
PSG wins trophy, Neymar may be back soon
The capital club beat Monaco in the final of the French Coupe de la Ligue
-
Ibra's winner: Onside or offside?
It looked like he was offside ... or was he onside?