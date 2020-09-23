To kick-start UEFA club competitions for the 2020-21 season, the UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla is set for this Thursday. It's the Champions League winners, Bayern, against the Spanish side that won the Europa League in August. Bayern rolled through UCL, crushed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals and beat PSG 1-0 to win the trophy, while Sevilla got by Manchester United and Inter Milan to lift the crown.

Entering the match, Bayern is coming off of an 8-0 win over Schalke on Friday in their Bundesliga opener, while Sevilla hasn't played an official match since the final but did beat Levante 3-2 in a friendly last week.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Bayern -300; Draw +480; Sevilla +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: In fine form after the treble and crushing Schalke on Friday, Bayern are expected to roll in this game. Don't expect a light lineup by Hanski Flick, and expect them to dominate from start to finish as they have done for the last year or so. They are so much stronger than Sevilla everywhere on the pitch, and the only way they lose this one is if they leave their scoring boots in Germany. The dominance should start early, with Sevilla's outside backs likely struggling with Bayern's speed on the wings.

Sevilla: Well rested, having kept their key players so far and having added Ivan Rakitic, the club is hoping to build off of a really strong 2019-20 season. But beating Bayern seems borderline impossible unless the German side just has a nightmare performance. With a physical central defense, Sevilla must play cautious because the club concedes more penalties than it should with reckless challenges. Against Bayern, that is asking for trouble.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski scores twice, and Bayern roll to the trophy. Pick: Bayern 3, Sevilla 0