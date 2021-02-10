The Club World Cup title is on the line this Thursday in Qatar as Bayern Munich face Tigres in the final. Bayern were expected to be here, but Tigres are the huge underdog as the Mexican side upset Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the semifinals thanks to another goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Feb. 11

: Thursday, Feb. 11 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bayern -500; Draw +550; Tigres +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: Even with Jerome Boateng's absence as he returned to Germany to deal with a personal issue, Bayern's defense should still be able to handle the aerial ability of Tigres. Expect Bayern to dominate possession and to have numerous chances on goal. If there is any vulnerability it will come from defending set pieces against the Mexican side. But, a normal, average performance from Bayern should be enough.

Tigres: It will be a tall task to even keep this close. Tigres are going to have to be near perfect to even have a chance. Against Palmeiras in the semis, Tigres won on a penalty and benefited against a defense that was slow and far less skilled than Bayern. They are going to need a bit of good fortune, an error in defense from Bayern or magic from a set piece to really have a chance.

Prediction

The best team in the world shows it, taking home the title with a goal in each half. Pick: Bayern 2, Tigres 1