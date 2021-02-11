Bayern Munich continue to make club history, this time capping off their 2020 competitions with a sixth club trophy after defeating Tigres UNAL 1-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Thursday. A lone goal scored from Benjamin Pavard in the 59th minute was the difference between the two sides in the final that was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Let's take a look at some of the top performances of the day, rating some key players and the managers on a scale from 1-10. A 1 rating would be like an early red card send off, while a 10 would be hat-trick level game.

Craving more coverage of the world's game? Check out the latest Que Golazo podcast for a weekend preview:

Bayern ratings

Alphonso Davies (DEF): Was instrumental in establishing Bayern's attack during the the first half. The Canadian international was strong in possession, attack, and was able to get onto the ball and drive against a Tigres backline that was constantly bending but didn't break in the first half. Bayern didn't find the breakthrough until later in the match. Davies was all over the pitch as he got involved in the attack, team press, and recovering to defend. Was a crucial component in establishing the club's tempo. Rating: 8

Joshua Kimmich (MID): The midfielder's form has been in top shape for Bayern throughout their 2020 reign and he very nearly put the club up ahead in the 18th minute on a brilliant strike that was overruled by VAR. When he wasn't picking out passing lanes to establish Bayern's build up, he did well to frustrate and disrupt Tigres' attempts at possessing the ball. Rating: 7.5

Robert Lewandowski (FWD): The star striker wasn't on the scoreline today, but his presence during the first half was hard for the Tigres backline to handle at times. His positioning and movement off the ball was constantly accounted for, opening up lanes for his teammates. His eagerness in front of goal overturned Bayern's first attempt, and nearly their second, but his presence in the box was problem for defenders all match. Rating: 7

Hansi Flick (Manager): Rolled out with a strong starting XI that had to deal with the absence of Jerome Boateng due to a personal issue, and the club managed just fine against a Tigres side that was trying to make the most of its opportunities on transition. Recognized immediately that the opposition was fading past the hour mark, and utilized his substitutions to tire them out and play down the clock after the go-ahead goal. Rating: 7

Tigres ratings

Nahuel Guzman (GK): An exceptional performance in the match from the veteran 35-year-old. He kept a dominant Bayern attack at bay for the first 45, and did well to force the review of Lewandowski's position on the first goal review in the 18th minute. His impressive effort continued well into the second half as Bayern cranked up the pressure into the attack and kept things level until the hour mark. Even prevented a near own goal off a poor back pass from his defender. Rating: 8

Andre Pierre-Gignac (FWD): The French international has typically played hero for Tigres during big games and big moments including during their FIFA Club World Cup run. Didn't end up on the scoresheet this match, but played a complete game that saw him covering lots of ground both offensively and defensively. Was a constant mark for Bayern, sometimes drawing multiple defenders throughout, and even down a goal was still a threat for Tigres in the winding minutes. Rating: 7.5

Carlos Saucedo (DEF): Matched up well along the backline, often assisting Diego Reyes in center-back coverage. Did well to help contain Lewandowski, and was good at distributing the ball throughout the match. Had a near ugly moment in the final 15 minutes on a bad back pass that nearly was an own goal, but otherwise was Tigres' strongest defender.. Rating: 7

Tuca Ferretti (Manager): Put out a strong lineup to compete against the greatest club team in the world, but there will be questions about the lack of substitutions down the stretch as tired legs began to settle in for several players. Rating: 7