Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Bayern Munich and Totteham meet on Wednesday on Matchday 6 in the Champions League group stage. There's momentum on the line, but little else. Bayern has already clinched the group with its 5-0-0 record, while Spurs have wrapped up second place with a 3-1-1 record. Bayern is in sixth place in the Bundesliga and in shockingly poor form, so here is a chance to get going on the right track. Tottenham has won three of four games under new manager Jose Mourinho, and he probably won't take this one too lightly as he is a big believer in not messing too much with a good thing. Harry Kane is one of the players he's chosen to rest, however.

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 11

: Wednesday, Dec. 11 Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena TV channel : TNT

: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Bayern Munich: This team has been so bad in its domestic league, but absolutely perfect in this competition. At home in this one, Bayern can get a few bench players some minutes and rest stars for this weekend's league clash. Robert Lewandowski's situation will be interesting, though, as he's the top scorer in the competition and has a chance to all but wrap up the golden boot with a big game.

Tottenham: No Kane, and we can expect not to see Dele Alli either. Spurs have a good thing going for them at the moment, and staying healthy is critical. Get some backups some minutes, see what Gio Lo Celso can do and build toward the next league game and the knockout stage next year.

Both teams go with a bunch of young players who put on a show as Bayern wins.

Pick: Bayern 2, Tottenham 1