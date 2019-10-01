Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham live updates, Champions League score: Spurs seek first UCL group stage win
The German giants travel to London for a huge group stage clash against Spurs
Matchday 2 of the Champions League is highlighted by a pivotal showdown in London as Tottenham hosts Bayern Munich at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Spurs blew a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos in their first group stage game and had to settle for a draw, and now they are looking at a potentially rough spot if they were to drop more points against the German club. Bayern, meanwhile, took care of Red Star Belgrade in its opener 3-0 and has scored at least three goals in its last three matches.
A win for Bayern will keep the team comfortably in first place with four matches to go, while a draw wouldn't be all that bad of a result for Spurs, who are looking to looking to win back-to-back games for the first time all season.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich preview
Here's what to know about Tuesday's big game in London
