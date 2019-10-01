Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham live updates, Champions League score: Spurs seek first UCL group stage win

Matchday 2 of the Champions League is highlighted by a pivotal showdown in London as Tottenham hosts Bayern Munich at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Spurs blew a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos in their first group stage game and had to settle for a draw, and now they are looking at a potentially rough spot if they were to drop more points against the German club. Bayern, meanwhile, took care of Red Star Belgrade in its opener 3-0 and has scored at least three goals in its last three matches.

A win for Bayern will keep the team comfortably in first place with four matches to go, while a draw wouldn't be all that bad of a result for Spurs, who are looking to looking to win back-to-back games for the first time all season.

