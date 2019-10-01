Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham score: Serge Gnabry scores four to put Spurs in trouble in Champions League

Bayern Munich went to Tottenham on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage and absolutely demolished Mauricio Pochettino's side, putting seven past Hugo Lloris to secure a comfortable 7-2 victory. Spurs jumped out to the lead, but Bayern responded with four unanswered goals to put the game well out of reach. Serge Gnabry netted four and Robert Lewandowski notched a hat trick. As a result, Bayern is sitting pretty and Tottenham is in a world of trouble. Here's are three takeaways from the match:

1. Former Arsenal man Gnabry on another level

Gnabry has quite the story. He was once considered not even good enough to play for West Brom in the Premier League after failing to get a solid look at Arsenal. The 24-year-old ends up going back home to Germany and has become a star. Gnabry had good seasons at Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim before earning a move to Bayern before last season. He scored 13 goals last season, 10 of which came in Bundesliga play. He already has five goals in eight matches after a world-class performance in which he absolutely pulverized a Tottenham defense that was nowhere good enough to keep it close. The defensive reactions were incredibly slow, and the back line provided too much space, which resulted in a number of opportunities for the German club.

It's easy to wonder what could have been had he stayed at Arsenal, but what's more astonishing is what he's become at Bayern, which is a serious star and a legit game-changer, as he was on Tuesday.

2. Lewandowski in some of the top form of his career

Not to be outdone, Lewandowski was on another level as well with his hat trick. He once again showed those goal-scoring instincts and being able to turn with just a little space and put a good shot on frame. He also combined well with Philippe Coutinho, especially on his final goal, surely giving Spurs defenders nightmares for days to come.

Lewandowski has 14 goals in his last 10 games.

3. Outlook for Spurs isn't good in UCL

Tottenham sits third in the group with one point through two matches. Bayern is at the top with six points and Red Star Belgrade is second with three. Luckily for Spurs, they host Red Star Belgrade on Oct. 22, and a win there will likely get them back into second place and back on track. It'll be interesting to see what happens when they have to go back to Belgrade. Basically, if they win one of those and lose one of those, they will be in big trouble. A sweep of Red Star Belgrade will put them in fantastic shape. Four points out of six would put them in a reasonable position to advance, too.

Hope isn't gone yet. But if they continue to play like this, they'll be crashing out much earlier than anybody thought.

