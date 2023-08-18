Reigning champions Bayern Munich attempt to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they visit Werder Bremen for the opener of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season on Friday. Bayern are unbeaten in their last 31 meetings with Bremen, posting 27 victories and four draws since suffering a 5-2 loss in September 2008. The Bavarians won their 11th consecutive league title and 32nd overall last season, while Werder Bremen finished 13th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen money line: Bayern -370, Bremen +850, Draw +490

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen spread: Bayern -1.5 (-135)

BAY: The Bavarians have not lost a season opener in 21 years

WB: The Green-Whites have more losses against Bayern (60) than any other opponent

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Bavarians haven't lost a season opener in the last 21 years and have recorded 14 consecutive victories at Weserstadion. They edged Werder Bremen 2-1 on the road last season as forward Serge Gnabry and winger Leroy Sane scored second-half goals. The 28-year-old Gnabry, who led Bayern last season with 14 goals, also registered a hat trick in the team's 6-1 home victory against Werder Bremen earlier in the campaign.

Jamal Musiala began the rout in that match by converting in the sixth minute. The 20-year-old midfielder was second on the Bavarians in 2022-23 with 12 goals in 33 matches after netting 11 in 56 contests over his first two seasons. He also topped the club with 10 assists, which also tied for third in Bundesliga. Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored 10 goals to reach double digits for the first time since 2013-14 with Mainz, while Sane, who notched seven assists, and winger Kingsley Coman had eight goals apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Werder Bremen

The Green-Whites are looking to end their streak of eight consecutive losses in season openers. The club struggled down the stretch last campaign, winning just one of its final 12 matches. It also did not fare well at home as it endured four losses and a draw over its last five contests at Weserstadion.

Despite their late-season difficulties, Bremen managed to convert in 11 straight games before suffering a 1-0 loss against Union Berlin in their finale. They have a dangerous scoring threat of their own in forward Niclas Fullkrug, who tied RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku for the league lead in 2022-23 with 16 goals. Striker Marvin Ducksch also is capable offensively as he was even with four other players for sixth in Bundesliga with 12 tallies. See which team to pick here.

