Bayern Munich begin defense of their 11th consecutive title when they open the 2023-24 German Bundesliga season on the road against Werder Bremen on Friday. Bayern have ruled the league since 2012-13 and won their 32nd overall championship last season, when they edged Borussia Dortmund on goal differential. Bremen were 13th in the table in 2022-23, finishing 35 points behind the champions. Bayern swept last season's series, outscoring Bremen 8-2 in the two victories.

Kickoff at Weserstadion is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Bayern are the -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen odds, while Bremen are +850 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen money line: Bayern -380, Bremen +850, Draw +500

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen spread: Bayern -1.5 (-145)

BM: The Bavarians have not lost a season opener in 21 years

WB: The Green-Whites have more losses against Bayern (60) than any other opponent

The Bavarians have dominated the Green-Whites, posting 27 victories and four draws in 31 meetings since their last loss in the series in September 2008. Bayern also have done extremely well at Weserstadion of late, winning each of their last 14 visits. They posted a 2-1 triumph there last season, with forward Serge Gnabry and winger Leroy Sane each recording a goal.

Bayern were first in Bundesliga with 92 goals last season but lacked a dominant scorer as Robert Lewandowski departed after the 2021-22 campaign to join Barcelona of La Liga. The Bavarians found a suitable replacement earlier this month as they signed Harry Kane to a four-year contract. The 30-year-old English striker matched his career high with 30 goals for Tottenham of the English Premier League last season.

The Green-Whites are looking to end their streak of eight consecutive losses in season openers. The club struggled down the stretch last campaign, winning just one of its final 12 matches. It also did not fare well at home as it endured four losses and a draw over its last five contests at Weserstadion.

Despite their late-season difficulties, Bremen managed to convert in 11 straight games before suffering a 1-0 loss against Union Berlin in their finale. They have a dangerous scoring threat of their own in forward Niclas Fullkrug, who tied RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku for the league lead in 2022-23 with 16 goals. Striker Marvin Ducksch also is capable offensively as he was even with four other players for sixth in Bundesliga with 12 tallies.

