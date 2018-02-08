Report: Bayern Munich wants USMNT Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

The 19-year-old has burst on to the scene over the last couple seasons

pulisic.jpg
Could the brightest young star in American soccer be headed to one of the biggest clubs in the world? Getty Images

Bayern Munich, one of the world's most important clubs, is keen on signing Borussia Dortmund and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic. According to German outlet Kicker, Bayern is keeping track of the young American star, and is looking at him as a potential "brand ambassador" in the United States market. 

The Dortmund man has become a consistent first-team player for the Germans, playing in the Champions League regularly and is now a vital part of the club's plans. The Kicker report says Bayern is considering a young player to develop like the 19-year-old Pulisic or 20-year-old Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen. 

As for Pulisic, this certainly doesn't seem like a smart move for him. Considering how much time he gets on the pitch at Dortmund, the expectation early on would be for him to struggle to get into the loaded Bayern squad that has no shortage of talented attackers in the final third. After playing in 43 matches last season for Bayern, he's already appeared in 26 this season.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories