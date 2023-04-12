Tuesday was quite the gut punch for Bayern Munich with their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg. But it looks like it wasn't the only punch that took place. After the match Bayern forward Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the game, according to Sky Germany.

Sane's lip was bleeding after the altercation and the two had to be separated in the dressing room, according to the report.

Sane started the match against his former club but did not have much luck in what was a night to forget while Mane was a second-half substitute.

The two were seen on the field arguing late into the game, but it's unclear what the beef was between the two. Bayern Munich have not commented on the incident.

This is obviously not what Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel wants to see one week before the second leg in Germany where their European lives are on the line. While a comeback against an in-form City seems rather unlikely, having this type of division in the dressing room doesn't help the team dynamic, especially with such a big task at hand.

Time will tell if any punishment is handed down, but in what was a frustrating game at the Etihad, losing your cool does not bode well for Mane as he looks to impress in his return from injury and earn significant minutes going forward.