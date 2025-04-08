Two titans will face off in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and the first leg kicks off Tuesday when Bayern Munich host Inter Milan on Paramount+. The Bavarians are sitting atop the Bundesliga table and have won four straight matches across all competition, although they will be missing key players due to injuries on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are sitting first in Serie A and looking to extend their 10-game unbeaten streak. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern vs. Inter Milan odds at BetMGM Sportsbook list Bayern as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter as the +290 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any Bayern vs. Inter Milan picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are Green's Champions League picks and predictions for Inter Milan vs. Bayern on Tuesday:

Bayern to score under 1.5 goals (-125)

Vincent Kompany's squad will be missing midfielder and playmaker Jamal Musiala, who sustained a hamstring injury in Bayern's 3-1 win against Augsburg over the weekend. That could put the hosts at a disadvantage scoring-wise since Inter has only conceded one goal in eight UCL matches.

"Inter then beat Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, meaning they have the best defensive record in the competition this season. That bodes well for their prospects against a Bayern team that will be missing Musiala's creative prowess," Green told SportsLine.

Both teams to score (-125)

While the Nerazzurri have given up very little in Champions League play, Green notes they have only kept a clean sheet once over their last six games. Both teams are also stacked up front, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram leading the attack for Inter while Harry Kane and Michael Olise keep Bayern's offense rolling.

Leroy Sané to score or assist (+130)

Green notes that Sané has "been superb in recent weeks" and could fill the void left by Musiala on Tuesday. He scored two goals in a 3-2 victory against FC St. Pauli and recorded seven shots with two on target against Augsburg. He is priced at +130 to score or assist at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League matches

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League matches today, along with the various sportsbook promos they currently offer.