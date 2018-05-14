Beitar Jerusalem, a pro soccer team in Israel, says it's renaming itself after president Donald Trump

The eyes of the world are on the Middle East on Monday with the new U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem. While celebrations in Israel continue after the embassy officially moved from Tel Aviv, protests have turned violent, resulting in the death of at least 37 Palestinians, according to CBS News.

One specific soccer club has expressed its joy at the embassy's move and is even honoring current U.S. president Donald Trump as a result.

Club Beitar Jerusalem FC, one of the country's most well-known clubs, said it is renaming its team Beitar "Trump" Jerusalem in honor of the president's decision to move the embassy.

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל.

בית"ר ירושלים, מהמותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו, ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר 'טראמפ' ירושלים".

While this certainly seems like a some sort of P.R. stunt, it sure looks like they are serious about keeping this name.

"The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own. The chairmen of the club, the owner Eli Tabib and the executive manager Eli Ohana, have decided to add to the club's title the name of the American President who made history, and from now on will be called Beitar Trump Jerusalem," a club statement on Facebook read.

It's surprising, to say the least, but maybe the move was so important for club officials that they are actually going to continue with Trump in their name.

Beitar, a six-time Israeli Premier League champion, has had a well-documented history of controversy and anti-Arab anti-Muslim sentiment attached to the club's supporters. The club is the only team in the IPL that has never signed an Arab player and they were penalized in 2012 with a loss of points for racist chants. The club also had its offices torched by supporters after they signed two Muslim players in 2013.

As of Monday morning, president Trump had not yet commented on Beitar's decision to add his name to the team.

For more on the developing situation in Israel, go to CBSNews.com and stream CBSN for free for 24-hour live news coverage.