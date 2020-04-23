Belarus Premier League odds, predictions for April 24: Advanced soccer model reveals best picks

There's a doubleheader in the Belarusian Premier League on Friday, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 11 a.m. ET, Smolevichi plays Dinamo Minsk in Smalyavichy. At 1 p.m. ET, Neman will host Energetik-BGU. The latest Belarus Premier League odds from William Hill list Dinamo Minsk at -115 (risk $115 to win $100), while Smolevichi is is the underdog at +325. A draw is +210 and the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5.

Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting an extremely competitive match when Energetik-BGU and Neman square off. Sportsbooks list Neman at +140 (risk $100 to win $140), while Energetik-BGU is listed at +185 in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds. Before you lock in your Belarus Premier League picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians, professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim, the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model made some huge calls last weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+200) between Belshina Bobruisk and Smolevichi, as well as Isloch's (+109) victory over Mozyr and Dinamo Minsk (-145) topping Neman.

Top Belarus Premier League predictions for April 24

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Friday's showdown between Energetik-BGU and Neman. Energetik-BGU, which currently sits in fifth place in the Belarusian Premier League, stumbles into Friday's contest having lost two straight games. Energetik-BGU started the season off with three consecutive victories, but the team has struggled to find the back of the net in its recent losing skid. In fact, Energetik-BGU has failed to score in its last two games.

Neman, meanwhile, is unbeaten in three of its last four games thanks in large part to its strong defensive play. Neman has given up just three goals in its last four matches across all competitions. However, despite securing positive results, Neman has also struggled to score goals this season, scoring just one goal in its last three games.

