Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for April 12: Proven computer model reveals top picks

The 2020 Belarusian Premier League continues on Sunday with three more exciting fixtures on deck. At 8 a.m. ET, Minsk will host BATE Borisov followed by Smolevichi hosting Shakhtyor Soligorsk at 10 a.m. ET. Dinamo Brest finishes the schedule up at home against Isloch at noon ET. With five of the six teams having collected at least three points already this season and everybody still within striking distance of the top of the table, it should make for entertaining action.

The latest 2020 Belarusian Premier League odds list BATE vs. Minsk as the tightest line of the day, with BATE listed as -101 favorites, Minsk at +245 and draw at +235. Meanwhile, Shakhtyor Soligorsk is the biggest favorites of the day at -185 over Smolevichi (+500) in the latest Smolevichi vs. Shakhtyor Soligorsk odds. Before locking in any Belarusian Premier League picks or soccer predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot recently, making some huge calls in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Energetik-BGU's (+180) victory over Minsk and Dinamo Minsk (+120) topping Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sunday's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for April 12

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Minsk vs. BATE. With 15 league titles, BATE Borisov is by far the most accomplished team in the history of the Belarusian Premier League. They're the only team to make it through to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and one of only two teams to do the same in UEFA Europa League along with Dinamo Minsk.

Meanwhile, Minsk has started the year well with impressive victories over Belshina and Dinamo Minsk. However, they were held scoreless in their last outing against Energetik-BGU and BATE has only managed one goal in each of its first three games of the season. They are also coming off a shutout loss in a cup match against Slavia. Expect a methodical pace in this one for two teams that can't afford to drop points as they chase Energetik-BGU at the top of the table.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for April 12

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for every match in the Belarusian Premier League on Sunday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Sunday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.