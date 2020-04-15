Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for April 16: Advanced soccer model reveals top picks

There's a doubleheader in the Belarusian Premier League on Thursday, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 10:30 a.m. ET, Energetik-BGU plays Gorodeya in Minsk, Belarus. At 12:30 p.m. ET, Dinamo Minsk will host Neman.

The latest odds from William Hill list Dinamo Minsk at -145 (risk $145 to win $100), while Neman is going off at +375. The draw is +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting a slightly more competitive match when Energetik-BGU and Gorodeya square off. Sportsbooks list Energetik-BGU at -135 (risk $135 to win $100), while Gorodeya is being listed at +320 in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds. Before you lock in your Belarusian Premier League picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draws in Slutsk v. Vitebsk (+215) and Slavia Mozyr v. Rukh Brest (+230), as well as Torpedo BelAZ's (+108) victory over Energetik-BGU, BATE Borisov (-107) topping Minsk and Dinamo Brest (-145) cruising past Isloch. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thursday's doubleheader and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for April 16

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Thursday's showdown between Dinamo Minsk and Neman.

Dinamo Minsk, who currently sits in 14th place in the Belarusian Premier League, stumbles into Thursday's contest having lost four of its past five games. Dinamo Minsk secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Torpedo BelAZ in its last home game, however the team has struggled to find the back of the net recently. In fact, Dinamo Minsk has failed to score a goal in two of its last four matches.

Neman, meanwhile, is unbeaten in its last three games thanks in large part to its strong defensive play. Neman has given up just three goals in its last five matches across all competitions. However, despite securing positive results, Neman has also struggled to score goals this season, especially on the road. In fact, Neman has yet to score a goal on the road in the Belarusian Premier League this season.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for April 16

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for both matches in the Belarusian Premier League on Thursday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Thursday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Thursday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.