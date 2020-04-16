Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for April 17: Advanced soccer model reveals best picks

With many other leagues on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, soccer fans and bettors are continuing to closely follow the action in the Belarusian Premier League. On Friday there are two more intriguing matchups on the schedule. In what is expected to be a defensive showdown, Belshina Bobruisk takes on Smolevichi at 10:30 a.m. ET. That's followed by Shakter Soligorsk vs. Slutsk at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The latest Belarusian Premier League odds at William Hill show Belshina Bobruisk favored at +130, while Smolevichi is getting +215, with the draw paying out at +200 in the first matchup. Shakter Soligorsk, meanwhile, is a big -310 favorite against Slutsk (+750). A draw would return +360 in that matchup. Before making any Belarusian Premier League picks or soccer predictions for Friday's action, be sure to check out the projections from SportsLine's soccer projection model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot recently. In fact, it made some huge calls last weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draws in Slutsk v. Vitebsk (+215) and Slavia Mozyr v. Rukh Brest (+230), as well as Torpedo BelAZ's (+108) victory over Energetik-BGU, BATE Borisov (-107) topping Minsk and Dinamo Brest (-145) cruising past Isloch. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Friday's doubleheader and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for April 17

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals as Shakter Soligorsk takes on Slutsk on Friday. Slutsk is currently third in the table and leads the Belarusian Premier League in goals scored on the year, but six of their seven goals came in wins over Slavia and Isloch, and it most recently drew 1-1 against Vitebsk.

And now it goes up against a Shakter side that has been absolutely sensational on defense this season. Shakter has given up just one goal all season, putting together three clean sheets in four matches while being shut out in three of four contests. Shakter's back line should slow down Slutsk's attack considerably and Shakter's own attack is unlikely to make the contributions needed to take the total over 2.5.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for April 17

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for both matches in the Belarusian Premier League on Friday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Friday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.