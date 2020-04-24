Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for April 25: Proven soccer model reveals best picks

Soccer fans across the globe will be tuning in to the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday. There are three tantalizing matchups on Saturday's schedule, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 8 a.m. ET, Slavia Mozyr hosts Minsk, while Gorodeya battles BATE Borisov at 10 a.m. ET. The action wraps up when Dynamo Brest squares off against Shakhter Soligorsk at 12 p.m. ET.

The latest Belarusian Premier League odds from William Hill list Dynamo Brest at +126 (risk $100 to win $126), while Shakhter Soligorsk is going off at +195. The draw is +220 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in any Belarusian Premier League picks or predictions for Saturday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians, professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim, the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model made some huge calls last weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+200) between Belshina Bobruisk and Smolevichi, as well as Isloch's (+109) victory over Mozyr and Dinamo Minsk (-145) topping Neman.

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Gorodeya and BATE Borisov. Gorodeya is coming off an impressive 1-0 victory on the road over Energetik-BGU in its last outing. Gorodeya, who currently sits in fourth place in the Belarusian Premier League, enters Saturday's match looking for its fourth consecutive victory. However, despite its recent success, Gorodeya has scored just three goals in its first five games in the Belarusian Premier League this season.

BATE Borisov, meanwhile, is unbeaten in its last three games thanks in large part to its strong defensive play. In fact, BATE Borisov has recorded three consecutive shoutouts in the Belarusian Premier League. Both teams have proven to be extremely disciplined in the back, which is one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Saturday.

