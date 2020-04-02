Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for April 3: Proven soccer model reveals top picks

The Belarusian Premier League continues to roll on despite the coronavirus pandemic, and Friday's doubleheader is garnering vast attention from soccer fans across the globe. At 10 a.m. ET, Belshina Bobruisk plays Gorodeya in Mogilev, Belarus. At noon ET, Dinamo Minsk will host Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino.

The latest odds from William Hill list Belshina Bobruisk at +135 (risk $100 to win $135), while Gorodeya is going off at +220. The draw is +190 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting a competitive match when Dinamo Minsk and Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino square off. Sportsbooks list Dinamo Minsk at +120 (risk $100 to win $120), while Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino is being listed at +240 in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds. Before locking in any Belarusian Premier League picks or soccer predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer projection model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Minsk's (+240) surprising victory over Dinamo Minsk, Dinamo Brest (-200) defeating Slutsk, Isloch (-128) knocking off Smolevichi-STI and FC Shakhtyor (-167) cruising past Gorodeya. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Friday's doubleheader and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for April 3

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Friday's matchup between Belshina and Gorodeya.

Belshina and Gorodeya have struggled early in the Belarusian Premier League, each losing its first two games. Gorodeya is coming off a 2-0 loss at home against Shakhtyor, while Belshina suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road against Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino.

Both teams have struggled to find the back of the net this season, which is the main reason the model is leaning towards the under. In fact, Gorodeya has yet to score a goal in the Belarusian Premier League, while Belshina has scored just one goal in its first two games.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for April 3

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for Dinamo Minsk vs. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino and Belshina Bobruisk vs. Gorodeya. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Friday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.