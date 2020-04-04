Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for April 5: Advanced computer model reveals top picks

Three tantalizing matchups highlight Sunday's Belarusian Premier League slate. At 7 a.m. ET, Energetik-BGU will host Minsk in an early season showdown. At 9 a.m. ET, Vitebsk travels to Barysaw, Belarus to take on Smolevichi-STI. The action wraps up when Isloch battles Slutsk at 11 a.m. ET.

Oddsmakers list Isloch as -133 money line favorites (risk $133 to win $100), while Slutsk is going off at +340. The draw is +240 and the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting an extremely competitive match when Energetik-BGU and Minsk square off. Sportsbooks list Minsk at +130 (risk $100 to win $130), while Energetik-BGU is being listed at +180 in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds. Before you lock in your Belarusian Premier League picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Minsk's (+240) victory over Dinamo Minsk, Dinamo Brest (-200) defeating Slutsk, Isloch (-128) knocking off Smolevichi-STI and FC Shakhtyor (-167) cruising past Gorodeya. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sunday's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for April 5

The model is backing Isloch (-133) at home against Slutsk.

SportsLine's model has taken into account that Isloch enters Sunday's match having won each of its first two games in the Belarusian Premier League. Isloch has secured two shutout victories and its back line has proven to be extremely hard to penetrate this season. In fact, Isloch has not given up a goal in each of its last four games across all competitions.

Offensively, Isloch is led by forward Momo Yansane. The 22-year-old has scored two goals in two matches for Isloch, and he'll look to take advantage of a Slutsk team that is coming off a heartbreaking defeat against Dinamo Brest in its last outing.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for April 5

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for Energetik-BGU vs. Minsk and Vitebsk vs. Smolevichi-STI. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Sunday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.