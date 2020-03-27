Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for March 27: Advanced computer model reveals top picks

The Belarusian Premier League has not halted play due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Friday's doubleheader is garnering vast attention from soccer fans across the globe. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino takes on Belshina in Zhodino, Belarus at 11 a.m. ET, followed by Energetik-BGU visiting Ruh Brest at 1 p.m. ET.

The latest soccer odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino as -188 money line favorites (risk $188 to win $100), while Belshina is going off at +450. The draw is +290 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting an extremely competitive match when Energetik-BGU and Ruh Brest square off. Sportsbooks list Energetik-BGU at +138 (risk $100 to win $138), while Ruh Brest is being listed at +160 in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds. Before you lock in your Belarusian Premier League picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls last week in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Minsk's (+125) victory over Belshina and Isloch (-110) defeating Neman. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Friday's doubleheader and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for March 27

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Friday's showdown between Ruh Brest and Energetik-BGU.

Energetik-BGU is coming off a convincing 3-1 victory over FC Bate Borisov in its last outing. Energetik-BGU's explosive offense was led by Djasur Yakhshibaev, who scored two goals in the victory.

However, Energetik-BGU will now face a Ruh Brest team that went on the road and secured a 1-0 victory over Dinamo Minsk in its last outing. Ruh Brest's back line proved to be extremely tough during the preseason friendlies leading up to the Belarusian Premier League regular season. In fact, Ruh Brest gave up just three goals in its last four friendlies before securing a shutout against Dinamo Minsk.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for March 27

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for Ruh Brest vs. Energetik-BGU and Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino vs. Belshina. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Friday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.