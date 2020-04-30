Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for May 1: Proven model reveals best soccer picks

The Belarusian Premier League season continues on Friday, and the lone match pits seventh-place Energetik-BGU against 15th-place Smolevichi at 9 a.m. ET in Haradski Stadium. Energetik-BGU got off to a strong start early in the season, winning its first three games of the Belarusian Premier League schedule. However, they've lost three matches in a row and will hope to buck the trend before they slip toward the bottom of the Belarusian Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Smolevichi opened the season by taking just one point from its first three fixtures, but has rebounded to capture draws in two of the last three games. Visiting Energetik-BGU is the +155 favorite in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds, with Smolevichi listed at +170 and draw at +205. Before locking in any Belarusian Premier League picks or soccer bets for Friday's lone match on the BPL schedule, be sure to check out the BPL predictions from the SportsLine's proprietary soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians, professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim, the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model made some huge calls recently in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+200) between Belshina Bobruisk and Smolevichi, as well as Isloch's (+109) victory over Mozyr and Dinamo Minsk (-145) topping Neman. Now, the model has set its sights on Friday's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for May 1

For Friday, the model is leaning over 1.5 goals as Energetik-BGU takes on Smolevichi. A few weeks ago, the Energetik-BGU attack looked like it could take care of a total like this on its own, scoring six goals in its opening three matches on its way to capturing nine points. However, the scoreboard has gone quiet for Energetik-BGU in its last three games, as the squad has gone goalless in all three contests.

Meanwhile, getting the ball into the final third and finishing has been Smolevichi's problem all season. The home team has been shut out three times and hasn't managed more than a goal in any individual game. Look for the Smolevichi midfield to focus its efforts on shutting down Energetik-BGU's Jasurbek Yaxshiboev (three goals) and maintaining a clean sheet on Friday.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for May 1

