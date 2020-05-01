Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for May 2: Advanced model reveals top soccer picks

Soccer fans across the globe will be tuning in to the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday. There are three tantalizing matchups on Saturday's schedule, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 7 a.m. ET, Minsk hosts Torpedo BelAZ, while Rukh Brest battles Gorodeya at 9 a.m. ET. The action wraps up when Dinamo Minsk squares off against Slutsk at 11 a.m. ET.

The latest Belarusian Premier League odds from William Hill list Dinamo Minsk at -170 (risk $170 to win $100), while Slutsk is going off at +430. The draw is +270 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in any Belarusian Premier League picks or predictions for Saturday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians, professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim, the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model made some huge calls last weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+200) between Torpedo BelAZ and Rukh Brest, as well as Dinamo Minsk's (-115) victory over Smolevichi, BATE Borisov (-180) topping Gorodeya, Slutsk (-135) beating Belshina Bobruisk and Isloch (-105) cruising past Vitebsk.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for May 2

The model is leaning under 1.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Rukh Brest and Gorodeya. Gorodeya, who currently sits in eighth place in the Belarusian Premier League, enters Saturday's match having won three of its last four games. Gorodeya's recent success can be directly attributed to its strong defensive play. In fact, Gorodeya has given up just two goals in its last four games in the Belarusian Premier League.

Rukh Brest, meanwhile, is coming off a 0-0 draw against Torpedo BelAZ in its last outing. Rukh Brest is unbeaten in its last three games, however, despite securing positive results, Rukh Brest has struggled to find the back of the net this season. Rukh Brest has scored just one goal in its last five games, which is one of the main reasons why the model is leaning towards the under on Saturday.

