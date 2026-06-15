Belgium vs. Egypt odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

Belgium and Egypt clash in a 2026 World Cup Group Stage opener on Monday afternoon. Belgium enter as heavy favorites, looking to assert themselves early against an Egypt side headlined by two of the world's most dangerous attackers. This figures to be one of the most enjoyable opening-round fixtures on the schedule, with both teams carrying genuine offensive firepower heading into the tournament.

Kickoff for Belgium vs. Egypt is 3 p.m. ET in Seattle. The latest Belgium vs. Egypt odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Belgium at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Egypt at +500 and a draw at +300. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with both Over and Under priced at -110. Before locking in any Belgium vs. Egypt picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Monday on a 12-5-2 run on WC picks (+407.5). Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Belgium vs. Egypt and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. Egypt:

Belgium vs. Egypt 90-minute money line Belgium -175, Egypt +500, Draw +300 Belgium vs. Egypt over/under: 2.5 goals Belgium vs. Egypt spread: Belgium -1.5 (+176) Belgium vs. Egypt picks: See picks at SportsLine Belgium vs. Egypt streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Belgium vs. Egypt predictions

After examining Belgium vs. Egypt from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. Netherlands boast some of the top names in the field with veterans Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne anchoring a squad that also features a newer generation of talent. Egypt, meanwhile, have Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush to carry their attack.

"Egypt are dangerous going forward but can be exploited defensively, and Belgium have the quality up front to find the net multiple times." See Eimer's best bets for Belgium vs. Egypt at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Egypt vs. Belgium at FanDuel:

How to make Belgium vs. Egypt picks

After studying Belgium vs. Egypt from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Belgium vs. Egypt? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Belgium vs. Egypt, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.