Belgium vs. Iran odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

A pair of nations coming off opening match draws at the 2026 World Cup will meet on Sunday as Belgium face Iran. The Iranians played to a 2-2 draw with New Zealand on Monday, while Belgium finished with a 1-1 final score against Egypt. Thus, all four teams in World Cup 2026 Group G have 1 point so far with the same goal differential of 0. The Belgians are -200 favorites to win the group, with Iran priced at +950.

Kickoff for Belgium vs. Iran is 3 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the nations. The latest Iran vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Belgians at -250 on the 90-minute money line, with Iran at +650 and a draw at +370. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Iran vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, going 14-8-2 over his first 24 World Cup picks (+335). Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Belgium vs. Iran and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Iran vs. Belgium:

Belgium vs. Iran 90-minute money line Belgium -250, Iran +650, Draw +370 Belgium vs. Iran over/under: 2.5 goals Belgium vs. Iran spread: Belgium -1.5 (+120) Belgium vs. Iran picks: See picks at SportsLine Belgium vs. Iran streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Iran vs. Belgium predictions

After examining Belgium vs. Iran from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. The Iranians allowed two goals in their opener but also displayed potency in the attacking third with two goals scored. The team has now notched multiple goals in each of its last four matches. "Iran, behind Mehdi Taremi, isn't afraid to put their foot forward and play a very high and aggressive press," said Eimer.

As for Belgium, their scoring prowess was on full display during World Cup qualifying matches. Their 29 goals were the second-most among the 30 UEFA teams who played eight qualifiers. Kevin De Bruyne (six) led UEFA Group J in goals while the nation's all-time leading goal scorer, Romelu Lukaku, had an instant impact off the bench in the WC opener versus Egypt. Belgium scored their lone goal just 23 seconds after Lukaku subbed in, with his presence in the box directly leading to the score. See Eimer's best bets for Iran vs. Belgium at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Belgium vs. Iran at FanDuel:

How to make Belgium vs. Iran picks

After studying Iran vs. Belgium from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets that you absolutely need to see, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Belgium vs. Iran? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Iran vs. Belgium, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.