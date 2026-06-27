Belgium vs. New Zealand odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

A spot in the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds will be on the line when Belgium meets New Zealand in a win-or-go-home Group G finale on Friday night. Belgium enter with two points from two draws, while New Zealand sit at the bottom of Group G on a single point, meaning a loss eliminates either team outright. The Belgians have underwhelmed at the World Cup itself, playing to a 1-1 draw with Egypt and a scoreless stalemate with Iran after rolling through their pre-tournament friendlies, while New Zealand opened with a spirited 2-2 draw against Iran before fading to a 3-1 loss to Egypt.

Kickoff for Belgium vs. New Zealand is 11 p.m. ET in Vancouver. The latest Belgium vs. New Zealand odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Belgium at -550 (risk $550 to win 100) on the money line, with New Zealand at +1300 and a draw at +600. The over/under for total goals is 3.5, with the Over priced at -134. Before locking in any New Zealand vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Belgium vs. New Zealand predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 9-5 run on World Cup picks (+382). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Belgium vs. New Zealand and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. New Zealand:

Belgium vs. New Zealand 90-minute money line Belgium -550, New Zealand +1300, Draw +600 Belgium vs. New Zealand over/under: 3.5 goals Belgium vs. New Zealand spread: Belgium -1.5 (-225) Belgium vs. New Zealand picks: See picks at SportsLine Belgium vs. New Zealand streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Belgium vs. New Zealand predictions

After examining Belgium vs. New Zealand from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (-134). New Zealand have played their first two matches to the Over. Before entering the World Cup tournament, the Belgians were the heavy favorites to win Group G after dominating their opponents in pre-tournament friendlies, including a 5-2 win over USA 5-2, and a thrashing of Tunisia 5-0.

"Belgium will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose this game, so the players will be under intense pressure when they step onto the pitch in Vancouver." See Green's best bets for Belgium vs. New Zealand at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Belgium vs. New Zealand at FanDuel here:

How to make Belgium vs. New Zealand picks

After studying Belgium vs. New Zealand from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Belgium vs. New Zealand? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Belgium vs. New Zealand, all from expert on a 9-5 roll on WC picks, and find out.