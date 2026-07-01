Belgium vs. Senegal odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 12-5 roll

Belgium and Senegal collide in a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matchup on Wednesday in Seattle. Belgium advanced from the group stage with one win, a 1-1 draw with Egypt and a 0-0 draw with Iran before beating New Zealand. Senegal, meanwhile, lost their first two matches before a stunning 5-0 rout of Iraq sent them through to the knockout rounds.

Kickoff for Belgium vs. Senegal is at 4 p.m. ET in Seattle. The latest Belgium vs. Senegal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Belgium at +110 (bet $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Senegal at +270 and a draw at +220. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Belgium are -182 to advance, with Senegal at +148. Before locking in any Belgium vs. Senegal picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Belgium vs. Senegal predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-15-2 run (63%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Belgium vs. Senegal and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. Senegal:

Belgium vs. Senegal 90-minute money line Belgium +110, Senegal +270, Draw +220 Belgium vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals Belgium vs. Senegal to qualify for next round: Belgium -182, Senegal +148 Belgium vs. Senegal picks: See picks at SportsLine Belgium vs. Senegal streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Belgium vs. Senegal predictions

After examining Belgium vs. Senegal from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-122). Eimer sees Belgium as a deeply talented side loaded with world-class attackers, but one that has been maddeningly inconsistent so far. Senegal, meanwhile, have shown real attacking quality throughout the group stage, scoring against France and Norway in defeat before routing Iraq 5-0.

"Belgium has the talent to score two or three goals in any game — they just haven't done it consistently," Eimer said. "But Senegal's attackers like Ndiaye, Sarr and Mane have been relentless on the front foot, and I think both of these defenses are going to be tested. This feels like a game where goals are coming." With both sides capable of finding the net and neither backline looking air tight, Eimer is taking the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Belgium vs. Senegal at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Belgium vs. Senegal at FanDuel here:

How to make Top Belgium vs. Senegal predictions

After studying the Belgium vs. Senegal matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, two of which return plus money. Head to SportsLine to see what they are.



So what are the best bets for Belgium vs. Senegal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Belgium vs. Senegal, all from expert on a 25-15 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.