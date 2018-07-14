Belgium takes third place at 2018 World Cup: Full schedule, scores, roster

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

After beating Brazil in the quarterfinals, Belgium wasn't able to replicate the feat against France. The Red Devils fell 1-0 against Les Bleus, ending their 2018 World Cup campaign in the semifinal round.

However, Belgium saw its golden generation come of age, and with talents like Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, it has a lot to look forward to moving on. A win over England in the third-place match bears that out.

Here's what you need to know about Belgium at the World Cup:

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 13

Best finish: Fourth place (1986)

Last World Cup: 2014, quarterfinals

Matches

Monday, June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0

Saturday, June 23: Belgium 5, Tunisia 2

Thursday, June 28: Belgium 1, England 0

Monday, July 2: Belgium 3, Japan 2 in round of 16

Friday, July 6: Belgium 2, Brazil 1 in quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 10: France 1, Belgium 0 in semifinals

Saturday, July 14: Belgium 2, England 0 in third-place match

Roster

Belgium has one of the best teams on paper, but can it translate that potential to the pitch? Getty Images

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Matz Sels (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (LAFC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Best Player

Kevin De Bruyne. The midfield maestro of Manchester City is the heart and soul of this team's attack. De Bruyne can score, but he is also so create, recording a season-high 16 assists in the Premier League this past season. That creativity, looking for guys like Romelu Lukaku up top, will be key to this team's success. He has top vision, but if he isn't sharp, this team has very little chance of doing much of anything.

Player to watch

Dries Mertens. The Napoli man has gotten better with time. He scored 34 goals for the Italian club in 2016-17 and had 24 this season. He's small but really quick and clinical in front of goal. He may start, but if he comes off the bench he's a great option to spice up the attack.