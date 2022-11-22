Group F action at the 2022 World Cup will see Belgium and Canada meet on Wednesday in their tournament opener. The Belgians are the favorites of the group, while the North Americans are confident in being able to advance to the round of 16. They are joined in the group by Croatia and Morocco in the group.

Canada: Alphonso Davies is the heart and soul of this team boasting World Cup talent and the ability to change a game at any moment. He'll surely get up the field and contribute in attack, but this team is much more than that with Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanon and others. Don't expect them to see much of the ball, but do expect them to get some looks on the counter to be competitive.

Belgium: As always, Belgium are loaded in defense and have questions at the back. Viewed as a dark horse since the 2014 World Cup, this feels like the last chance for them to really win this thing with a closing window. Kevin De Bruyne is the guy in attack to watch with Romelu Lukaku sidelined for the first two games. And if Eden Hazard can find his form, it's just an added bonus for one of the most talented attacks at the tournament.

De Bruyne lift the Europeans to a comfortable win with a late penalty earning Canada a consolation goal. Pick: Belgium 3, Canada 1