Belgium vs. Egypt odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for Monday's 2026 World Cup matchup

One of the world's top 10 teams is in action Monday, June 15, when Belgium take on Egypt in the teams' Group G opener at Seattle Stadium. The Belgians are unbeaten since the start of 2025 and beat the USMNT 5-2 to kick off 2026, and they are ninth-ranked team in the world. The Pharaohs rank 29th and have had an up-and-down run recently that includes a third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup but failed to advance in 2022 while Egypt haven't reached the knockout round since 1934, falling short in two tries since then (1990 and 2018).

Those looking to bet on soccer, including Monday's Belgium vs. Egypt match, make sure you see what soccer expert Jim Holliman has to say. Holliman is a writer and editor who is in his second stint with CBS Sports and SportsLine, and he has a profound knowledge of world soccer. In his previous run, Holliman finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 23-14 record (+7.82) and went 25-17 (+5.27) on UCL picks in 2023-24.

Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see some huge returns. For more 2026 World Cup coverage and picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model and our other experts have to say.

Belgium vs. Egypt betting odds

Belgium vs. Egypt money line: Belgium -175, Draw +300, Egypt +500 Belgium vs. Egypt Over/Under: 2.5 goals (Over -112, Under -108) Bet Belgium vs. Egypt on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Belgium vs. Egypt betting preview

Belgium will be looking for one last push from their Golden Generation and are seeking atonement for the embarrassing early exit in 2022 when they take on Egypt. The Red Devils have been one of the most talented teams in the world for more than a decade, even hitting No. 1 in the world at one point, but haven't gotten past the quarterfinals at the European Championships and haven't been to a World Cup final. They topped their qualification group with 18 points from a possible 24, scoring 29 goals and conceding seven, and come in off consecutive clean sheets in friendlies with Croatia (2-0) and Tunisia (5-0).

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is 34 now, but the Real Madrid star remains one of the best in the world, and Kevin de Bruyne, also 34, can still create magic in the middle. Youri Tielemans helped Aston Villa to a fourth-place in the English Premier League and is one of six Belgium players with double-digit international goals. The all-time top scorer is Romelu Lukaku, who has 90 in 126 matches and is still a matchup problem for defenders at age 33. De Bruyne is second all-time with 37. Leandro Trossard of Arsenal and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku will likely flank the striker Lukaku, with de Bruyne and Tielemans making the plays behind them.

The Pharaohs finished last in their group with zero points in 2018, with losses to Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. They topped their CAF qualification group this time around with 26 points, scoring 20 goals and allowing two in going 8-2-0 in their 10 matches. Egypt are looking for something positive after a disappointing AFCON 2025, where they lost to Senegal in the semifinals and beat Nigeria on penalties in the third-place match in January. Their final friendly was a battle with Brazil on June 6, when they dropped a 2-1 decision but got a goal from Mostafa Ziko, who has scored in both appearances with the national team.

The star of the show for Egypt remains Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but he might not be fully fit after hamstring issues plagued him at the end of the Reds' season. He is set to play, but the 33-year-old will need help from other forwards like Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush and Zizo. Trezeguet has the second-most caps (96) and goals (23) on the team, behind the talisman Saleh, who has scored 67 in 116 matches. Marmoush has 11 goals in 50 international appearances.

These teams have met four times before, with Egypt winning three of those, including the most recent match in November 2022. Trezeguet scored on a crafty pass off the second-half kickoff from Salah for the winning goal in that one. Belgium are +3300 to win the World Cup and the clear -260 favorite to win Group G, while Egypt are +30000 longshots to win the Cup but are the +450 second choice to win the group.

Belgium vs. Egypt best bets

Both Teams to Score (-116, FanDuel)

Jeremy Doku to score or assist (+400, FanDuel)

Both Teams to Score

Belgium have plenty of firepower, so them burying at least one should be no problem at all, even against an Egypt side that has four clean sheets in its past five matches. The most recent for the Pharaohs was a 2-1 loss to Brazil, and that's what I'm expecting here. The Red Devils have scored 20 goals in their past five matches, netting five in two games and seven in another. That includes the 5-2 victory against the USMNT in March. With the likes of Lukaku and Doku up front, Belgium have plenty of playmakers but they can have lapses on the back end, so I'm expecting them to concede at least one goal.

Jeremy Doku to score or assist

Doku is 24 years old, but the Manchester City man has experience and tons of talent around him. He's not a prototypical goalscorer and had just five with the Citizens in 19 starts and 30 appearances last season. But he creates problems in dangerous areas and with players like Lukaku, de Bruyne and Trossard alongside him, he should get on the score sheet. The winger led the Premier League in progressive carries last season, meaning he can get the ball into the box to create headaches for defenders. Doku could be one of the key young players in this World Cup as one of the drivers of Belgium's attack.