Belgium vs. Iran live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Belgium will meet Iran on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after a disappointing start to the tournament when they drew 1-1 against Egypt. Group G remains open heading into the second matchday of the 2026 World Cup as none of the four teams can qualify for the round of 32 or be eliminated. The Red Devils need again the best version of their veteran striker Romelu Lukaku, who helped create an own goal just 23 seconds after entering as a substitute in the 66th minute against Egypt. Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 90 international goals, 53 more than second-place Kevin De Bruyne's 37, who will also start on Sunday against Iran.

Iran enter the match after a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opener, having trailed twice before equalizing twice. Both Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei and striker Mehdi Taremi stressed what happened before their first game at the World Cup, saying that the national team represents all Iranians regardless of political views or where they live.

"We are here to play football and represent the respectful people of Iran, whether they are inside the country or part of the Iranian diaspora. We only think about our country. We are not political people. We respect each and every Iranian." Taremi added: "We respect all Iranians, whether they live inside Iran or abroad. Football can unite people from all backgrounds. For many years, Iran has been a united nation, and we want to showcase that unity. We are here at the World Cup to bring joy to Iranians wherever they are."

How to watch Belgium vs. Iran

Date: Sunday, June 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Belgium -230; Draw +360; Iran +650

Belgium vs. Iran predicted starting lineups

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati. Shoja Khalilzadeh, Saleh Hardani, Arya Yousefi, Saeid Ezatikahi, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Ghayedi, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Alipour.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Belgium vs. Iran pick, prediction

Despite what they have shown in the opening game against Egypt, Rudi Garcia's Red Devils are the favorites to win against Iran in the second match of the group stage. Pick: Belgium 2, Iran 1.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.