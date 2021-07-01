The second Euro 2020 quarterfinal is on Friday as talented contenders Italy and Belgium meet up in Munich. Both teams are riding high after intense wins in the round of 16. Italy got by Austria in extra time, while Belgium bounced reigning champs Portugal. Italy are the favorites in this one due to the injury issues inside the Red Devils' squad.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, July 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Belgium +240; Draw +200; Italy +138 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Belgium: The status of both Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard remain up in the air after picking up injuries against Portugal. If they can't go, we will likely see Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens slide in, and while both are competent, it's a huge drop off. If De Bruyne can't go, it feels like they will need quite a bit of good fortune to advance. With him, they can win this one comfortably. An unfit Belgium is simply mediocre, as we saw in their bullet-dodging performance last time out.

Italy: While the win against Austria was uncomfortable, it should serve as a learning experience for a team that is red hot. While a lot of the victories have been comfortable, a narrow win like that shows them that they have what it takes when things are tight. Against Belgium, they face their biggest test by far in the tournament. Expect Italy to be the sharper team on the ball early and for them to have similar chances to that of Portugal after they had 23 shots to Belgium's six in the round of 16.

Prediction

The injury issues doom the Red Devils as the in-form Italians advance. Pick: Italy 2, Belgium 1