Italy will be trying to start another streak from scratch on Sunday when it hosts Belgium in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League third-place match in Turin, Italy. Both teams come off crushing losses in the semifinals, where the Italians saw their record 37-game unbeaten run snapped in a 2-1 loss to Spain on Wednesday. Belgium had a 2-0 lead in its Thursday matchup with France but couldn't hold on and suffered a 3-2 loss. Belgium is the world's top-ranked team, while Italy is No. 5, and these teams last faced off in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals in July. Italy won that match 2-0 before beating Spain and England in penalty shootouts to win the title.

Italy vs. Belgium spread: Italy -0.5 (-110)

Italy vs. Belgium over-under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Belgium money line: Italy +105, Belgium +260, Draw +250

Italy: Lorenzo Insigne scored 19 goals last season with Napoli in Serie A

Belgium: Romelu Lukaku had 47 goals the past two seasons with Inter Milan



Why you should back Italy

The Italians will have an extra day of rest and face a deflated Belgium team that will be heartbroken by being denied another chance to win a trophy. The Belgians have struggled to win the biggest games with its golden generation and will face pressure to do it here. The Azzurri has that European title in its pocket and the home crowd behind it, so it will play as if it has nothing to lose. The aging Belgian defense had major trouble with France on Thursday, and while Italy can't match the quality of the French attackers, it has plenty of pace to cause trouble.

Ciro Immobile and Andrea Bellotti are out injured, but Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne and Moise Kean all can find the net. Insigne has six goals and midfielder Nicola Barella has five in all competitions in 2021, and UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho has three. The three have combined for seven assists. Jorginho and Barella are joined in the midfield by Marco Verratti to form a strong triumvirate that should be able to find the holes and exploit them. Giorgio Chiellini, 37, is the general in the back, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is becoming a star.

Why you should back Belgium

The Belgians are undoubtedly disappointed, but this is a challenge they want to meet, and the squad is loaded with stars. Romelu Lukaku caused major trouble for the French and appeared to have the winner, but it was wiped out by a close offside call. France scored at the 90-minute mark to dash Belgium's hopes. Kevin De Bruyne also had numerous chances Thursday and is the world's best midfielder. He can set up Lukaku or Eden Hazard in perfect spots to succeed.

Belgium has scored at least once in 38 straight games, dating to the 2018 World Cup. It could find areas to exploit an Italian defense featuring the young Baston and the feisty, but past-his-prime, Chiellini. The Belgian back line is aging, too, but Jan Vertonghen, 34, and Toby Alderweireld, 32, have spent years together in international and club play. They have the experience to thwart any challenges, and Italy doesn't have strikers of the quality of France's Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is one of the world's best.

