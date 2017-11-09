Belgium vs. Mexico live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

Mexico travels to Belgium on Friday afternoon for an international friendly, as El Tri prepare for next summer's World Cup with a test again a potential dark horse to win the entire cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Belgium's speed on the wings gives Mexico trouble on match long, and Kevin de Bruyne finds the net as the home team wins. Belgium 3, Mexico 1.