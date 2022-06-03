UEFA Nations League play on Friday features a massive contest between neighbors as Belgium host the Netherlands to kick off their participation in the competition. Belgium finished fourth in the 2020-21 edition, while the Netherlands were runners-up. Both teams feature established stars and a load of technical ability, with both looking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup in November.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, June 3 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Roi Baudouin -- Brussels, Belgium

TV: FSI | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: Belgium +126; Draw +245; Netherlands +205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Belgium: No Thibaut Courtois due to his participation in the UEFA Champions League final and needing a break, that may mean Simon Mignolet gets the start in goal. But the rest of the big names are there like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. On paper, this Belgium team has an attack that, even against this Dutch defense, should be able to produce at home. But a concerning, aging defense without one of the world's top goalkeepers does open the door for the Dutch to grab a point on the road. This game could feature plenty of goals.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Netherlands: The center back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt is the heart and soul of this squad. Their ability to take over matches with their physical play and intelligence should give the Dutch a shot here, but that will require somebody to step up in attack to help Memphis Depay. There are a few players in the midfield and attack with very little experience, but Noa Lang (Club Brugge) and Cody Gakpo (PSV) are two guys to watch off the bench. Frenkie de Jong will need to be the creator in the attacking third for this team to get going.

Prediction

De Bruyne scores in the second half to give the Belgiums a narrow victory. Pick: Belgium 2, Netherlands 1