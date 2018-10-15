Belgium vs. Netherlands live stream, TV channel: Watch UEFA Nations League online, prediction, pick

The world is treated to another tasty international friendly. On top of the Brazil vs. Argentina game, Belgium will take on the Netherlands in Brussels. Both teams are entering the match in fine form, and it's a contest that will feature some of the fastest players in the world like Eden Hazard and Memphis Depay.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Belgium vs. Netherlands in the USA

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Belgium vs. Netherlands prediction

Belgium may not be the better team historically, but this is the golden age of Belgian soccer and the team is currently far ahead of their neighbors. But don't discount the Dutch's ambition and excitement after crushing Germany in the Nations League last week. But here, Belgium is just too much. Belgium 3, Netherlands 1.