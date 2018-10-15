Belgium vs. Netherlands live stream, TV channel: Watch UEFA Nations League online, prediction, pick
The neighbors face off on Tuesday in a friendly
The world is treated to another tasty international friendly. On top of the Brazil vs. Argentina game, Belgium will take on the Netherlands in Brussels. Both teams are entering the match in fine form, and it's a contest that will feature some of the fastest players in the world like Eden Hazard and Memphis Depay.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Belgium vs. Netherlands in the USA
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Belgium vs. Netherlands prediction
Belgium may not be the better team historically, but this is the golden age of Belgian soccer and the team is currently far ahead of their neighbors. But don't discount the Dutch's ambition and excitement after crushing Germany in the Nations League last week. But here, Belgium is just too much. Belgium 3, Netherlands 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Mexico vs. Chile preview
El Tri faces a weakened Chile team
-
USA vs. Peru preview
The Americans hope to bounce back from the Colombia defeat
-
France vs. Germany preview
Les Bleus are riding high and expected to get three points
-
Brazil vs. Argentina preview
No Messi for Argentina, but Neymar is expected to play
-
Watch Spain vs. England
It's a big-time clash between two of Europe's deepest squads
-
USWNT qualifies for World Cup
It was as easy as expected, with the U.S. blowing out another team