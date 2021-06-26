Belgium and Portugal face off in one of the most highly anticipated Euro 2020 round of 16 clashes on Sunday as the two nations look to take a big step into the quarterfinals. Belgium went 3-0-0 in Group B, cruising through to the knockout stages, while Portugal finished third in Group F, getting by as one of four third-place teams. Remember, Portugal also finished third in their Euro 2016 group and went on to win the trophy.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 27

: Sunday, June 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Seville, Spain TV: ABC and TUDN

ABC and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Belgium +145; Draw +210; Portugal +210 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Belgium: They've been very good so far in the competition, but this figures to be their biggest test yet. How will the defense handle Cristiano Ronaldo? We can expect Roberto Martinez's team to be much more cautious at the back with a defensive midfielder potentially sitting deeper as well. When Portugal can get the ball in the middle and play down the flanks, they can cause some serious trouble, so expect Belgium to look to be disruptive in the middle, while aiming to be patient in attack.

Portugal: They held their own against France, scoring two penalties, but those penalty kicks aren't always going to be there. This has a chance to get ugly, and not in their favor. While the defense at moments has looked brilliant, their poor positioning at times can get them in a world of trouble. They'll need a near-perfect match in defense to win it outright. Ronaldo can do enough on his own to get them through, but some assistance would be welcome. They area the clear underdogs and will need their best performance of the cup to past this test.

Prediction

The Red Devils get off to a hot start and hold on, denying a late Ronaldo chance to advance. Pick: Belgium 2, Portugal 1