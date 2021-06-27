Name How did they do? Ratings

Rui Patricio In reality the vicious swerve from Thorgan Hazard's shot meant Patricio was inevitably fighting a losing battle to get anything more than a despairing glove on Belgium's opener. 5

Diogo Dalot Somewhat more secure on his right flank than Nelson Semedo had been in previous games and as the game wore on he started to grow more involved in the attacking interplay, combining smartly with Ronaldo in the build up to a chance early in the second period. 6

Pepe In three years time Pepe will presumably still be dropping his backline deep, waiting for the cross and heading it to safety. Probably he'll be back at it in Euro 2028 too. In a game where Portugal saw a lot of the ball he was not at his busiest at least until his customary bust up with time running out. 5

Ruben Dias A customarily solid performance from the Manchester City man, he was as much a ball-playing force as a defensive operator and delivered one particularly wonderful ball over the top for Andre Silva late on. 6

Raphael Guerreiro There was something dispiriting about seeing Guerreiro make all the right runs only to see so little of the ball in advanced areas, particularly as the space in behind Meunier was ripe for exploitation. He showed why he should have been involved earlier when a snap shot on his right foot hit the post. 6

Joao Moutinho A sedate, almost sedentary, performance in front of the back four by the veteran midfielder. A player of Moutinho's experience could surely have been more expansive in his build-up work. 5

Joao Palhinha It is almost hard not to admire his cynicism when he has Lukaku's shirt in his clutches, brazenly refusing to the Belgium striker get away by foul means or by foul. If his task was simply to leave his mark on his opponents then you couldn't argue this wasn't a job well done even if it did little to help the team. 4

Renato Sanches The shining light in the void that was Portugal's attacking plans, his ability to draw opponents out of position and get by them the only viable weapon for getting his team up the pitch. 8

Bernardo Silva His early withdrawal was indisputable despite the fact that Portugal needed a player like Bernardo to pry open some of the gaps in the Belgium backline. He did not look like doing that in Seville, too often cutting back inside and looking for the safe pass. 3

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal's insistence on having 10 men behind the ball does leave Ronaldo rather isolated for much of the game, Santos effectively asking him to function as a target man who could create chances for himself. He sparked into life with teammates around him 5

Diogo Jota The Liverpool forward spurned an early chance when he fired wide and though his industry was never in doubt but his end product was hugely frustrating. 4

Joao Felix (Bernardo, 55') In the early moments after his introduction the Atletico Madrid youngster looked like being the spark Portugal needed, finding a gap in the area from which to head at Courtois' goal. 5

Bruno Fernandes (Moutinho, 55') Fernandes took his time to get into the game but as Portugal finally woke up as an attacking force late on his vicious crosses from the right flank kept Belgium pinned back. However he wasted an excellent position late on, shooting over a mass of bodies when well-placed to make a better decision. 5

Andre Silva (Jota, 70') The Eintracht Frankfurt forward went close with a header soon after his introduction and certainly made a nuisance of himself as Portugal chased parity. 5

Sergio Olivera (Sanches, 78') Struggled to make a significant impact on the contest with most of Portugal's passes flying over his head. 5

Danilo (Palhinha, 78') A crucial tackle on Lukaku in the 86th minute denied Belgium what may well have been a goal to kill the tie. 6