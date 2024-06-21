Belgium and Romania meet in Cologne on Saturday as UEFA Euro 2024's Group E completes its second round of games. The Belgians suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia in their opening fixture so cannot afford to not win this while the Romanians thumped Ukraine and could reach the round of 16 with a win.

Domenico Tedesco's men were expected to finish top of the pile in this group but suddenly face an uphill task after a VAR-impacted defeat last time out for a first Red Devils loss under the Italy-born German tactician. That is the end of a 15-game unbeaten streak which leaves Belgium third in Group E and top spot could already be beyond them before kick-off if Slovakia beat Ukraine.

Euro 2000 was the last time that the Belgians lost more than one game in the same tournament campaign and 1930 was the last time that they lost both of their two first games in any international competition. This contrasts with Romania who are suddenly brimming with confidence after thumping Ukraine with Edward Iordanescu's men getting their biggest ever Euro win in that game.

Victory in Cologne would send the Tricolors into the round of 16 and possibly in top spot while only one of their 16 games across all competitions has finished in defeat. They also have three consecutive clean sheets ahead of this game and beat Belgium the last time these two met back in a 2012 friendly.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Cologne Stadium - Cologne, Germany

Cologne Stadium - Cologne, Germany Watch: FOX or Fubo (try for free)

FOX or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Belgium -225; Draw +340; Romania +650

Group E

This one is finely poised with Romania and Slovakia in the strongest positions but a balanced group with all four on three points possible if Belgium and Ukraine win these games. Should that happen, Group E could look totally different ahead of the final round of games. Alternatively, it could all be decided now if Romania and Slovakia win their games and book the round of 16 berths with a game to spare.

Team news

Belgium: Thomas Meunier missed out against Slovakia while Axel Witsel and Jan Vertonghen were also not fit enough to feature. Vertonghen is fit and could come in for Yannick Carrasco but Witsel's availability is uncertain and Meunier is not expected back before the Ukraine game. Orel Mangala, Dodi Lukebakio and Youri Tielemans are on bookings while Johan Bakayoko will hope to start over Jeremy Doku or Leandro Trossard.

Possible Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

Romania: Razvan Marin is one booking away from suspension while Valentin Mihaila could come in to replace Florinel Coman on the left. Mihaila missed out against Ukraine through illness but came on for 30 minutes and was a key figure in qualification with three of his four goals national team goals in that campaign.

Possible Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila.

Prediction

Belgium cannot afford to not win this so expect them to narrowly edge past Romania who know that a draw would be a good result and possibly enough to take them through. Pick: Belgium 1, Romania 0.