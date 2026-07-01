Belgium vs. Senegal live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

After a disappointing start of the 2026 World Cup, Belgium were able to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament thanks to a solid 5-1 win against New Zealand and will meet Senegal at the round of 32, after that the African side qualified as one of the eight best third-placed teams in a challenging group alongside France and Norway. It's an even matchup with both teams having a good shot to qualify for the next round, where they will meet the winner of the tie between the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Belgium vs. Senegal

Date: Wednesday, July 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, United States

TV: FS1 (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Belgium +111; Draw +226; Senegal +260

Belgium vs. Senegal predicted starting lineups

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Matias Fernandez-Pardo; Charles De Ketelaere.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Mamadou Sarr, Moussa Niakhate, Malick Diouf; Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Pape Matar Sarr; Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane.

Belgium vs. Senegal pick, prediction

Pick: Senegal 2, Belgium 1.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.