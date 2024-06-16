Group E favorite Belgium will face a more-than-capable Slovakia team when they meet in a UEFA European Championship match on Monday from Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. This will be the first meeting between the teams since February 2013, when Belgium posted a 2-1 victory. Belgium, who are coming off a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in an international friendly on June 8, have won eight matches and earned four draws over the past 12 months. Slovakia, who defeated Wales 4-0 on June 9 in a friendly, have also been successful this year, going 5-1-1 since October during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifications.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Belgium are listed as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Belgium vs. Slovakia odds, with Slovakia the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Slovakia vs. Belgium picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Belgium vs. Slovakia over/under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Slovakia money line: Belgium -220, Draw +350, Slovakia +600

BEL: Belgium have outscored their opponents 7-2 over their last three matches

SLOV: Slovakia have outscored their foes 9-3 in 2024

Why you should back Belgium

Among those helping lead the Belgium offense is veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Since 2010, the 32-year-old has made 101 appearances for his national team, registering 27 goals. He recorded a goal in the 44th minute in a 2-0 win over Montenegro in an international friendly on June 5. He has been a member of Manchester City of the English Premier League since 2015-2016, where he has scored 102 goals in 382 appearances, including league play and competitions.

Another weapon on offense is 31-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku. He has played for his national team since 2010, appearing in 115 matches and registering 85 goals. He scored twice in the June 8 friendly win over Luxembourg. This past season, he played in Serie A for Roma, on loan from Chelsea of the EPL. In 32 appearances for Roma, he scored 13 goals.

Why you should back Slovakia

Slovakia have a balanced scoring attack with eight different players finding the net over the past two friendlies. Veteran Juraj Kucka is among the leaders of the squad, and has appeared in 107 matches since first joining the national team in 2008. He has scored 14 goals, including one in the victory over Wales on June 9. Since 2022, Kucka has played for Slovan Bratislava, a professional club in the Slovak Super Liga.

Another option on offense is midfielder Ondrej Duda. The 29-year-old plays professionally for Hellas Verona in Serie A. He has recorded 13 goals in 72 appearances since joining the Slovakian national team in 2014. His last goal for the team came in a 1-1 draw with Norway in a friendly on March 26. In 360 professional matches in his career, he has scored 47 goals in both league and tournament play.

How to make Slovakia vs. Belgium picks

