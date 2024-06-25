One of the two key Group E matches on Wednesday takes place at Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, where Belgium will face Ukraine in the final group-stage contest for both teams. All four sides in Group E enter the day with three points, with Romania and Slovakia also squaring off on Wednesday. Belgium (1-0-1) will qualify for the knockout stage with either a win or a draw, while Ukraine (1-0-1) will move on with a victory, but several other scenarios could result in their advancement. The teams are meeting for the first time.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Belgians are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Belgium vs. Ukraine odds, while the Ukrainians are +410 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Ukraine vs. Belgium picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Belgium vs. Ukraine from every angle and locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Ukraine vs. Belgium:

Belgium vs. Ukraine money line: Belgium -155, Ukraine +410, Draw +300

Belgium vs. Ukraine over/under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Ukraine spread: Belgium -0.5 (-160)



BEL: The Belgians have allowed more than one goal just once in their last nine matches across all competitions

UKR: The Ukrainians have lost only two of their last 11 overall contests

Belgium vs. Ukraine picks: See picks here

Why you should back Belgium

The Belgians got off to a disappointing start in Euro 2024, dropping a 1-0 decision to Slovakia in their opener to end their 15-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They rebounded nicely, however, posting a 2-0 victory against Romania last Saturday. Belgium took immediate control as midfielder Youri Tielemans converted 73 seconds into the match, marking the earliest the national team ever scored a goal in a major tournament.

Kevin De Bruyne doubled the lead in the 80th minute with his 28th career international goal and second over 11 games in this competition. The 32-year-old is tied with Marc Wilmots for fifth place on Belgium's all-time goals list and needs two to pull even with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul Van Himst for third. Striker Romelu Lukaku leads the national team with 85 career goals and notched his 18th assist on Tielemans' goal against the Romanians. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ukraine

The Ukrainians also began the tournament with a loss, a 3-0 setback against Romania. They also bounced back with a victory as they rallied to edge Slovakia 2-1 last Friday. After allowing the opening goal in the 17th minute, Ukraine knotted the contest when midfielder Mykola Shaparenko converted in the 54th minute.

It was the second career international goal for the 25-year-old, who netted his first in a 1-1 draw with France in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in September 2021. Shaparenko wasn't finished on Friday, however, as he set up striker Roman Yaremchuk's winner in the 80th minute. Striker Artem Dovbyk, who led La Liga in 2023-24 with 24 goals for Girona, scored in each of Ukraine's two international friendly matches prior to this tournament. See which team to pick here.

How to make Belgium vs. Ukraine picks

Eimer has broken down Ukraine vs. Belgium from every possible angle and has locked in three confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout. He also is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Belgium vs. Ukraine on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Ukraine vs. Belgium have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.