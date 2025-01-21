UEFA Champions League action continues as Portuguese powerhouse Benfica host Spanish giants Barcelona on Tuesday on Paramount+. Benfica are battling to translate their domestic success to the UCL, although they have had a potent attack leading up to Tuesday's match. Meanwhile, Barcelona sit second in both the La Liga table and the UCL standings, and they are unbeaten in five straight across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estádio da Luz in Lisbon is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Benfica vs. Barcelona odds list the visitors as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica as the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Benfica vs. Barcelona date: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Benfica vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Benfica vs. Barcelona, Eimer is backing Under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout (risk $125 to win $100). Benfica have had trouble scoring in UCL play, settling for a scoreless draw against Bologna and getting clean-sheeted by Bayern Munich. However, they have scored three or more goals in three of their last four matches in other competitions, which could boost their confidence. They also held Bayern to a single goal, showing they can stymy potent offenses.



It could be difficult to find the back of the net against Barcelona, however, as the Blaugrana are outscoring their UCL opponents 21-7 heading into Tuesday's match. Hansi Flick's men have the best road win percentage in La Liga (58%) and they'll try to replicate that success in tournament play on Tuesday. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

