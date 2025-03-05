Six weeks after facing off in the league phase, Barcelona and Benfica will meet again in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Paramount+. The first leg is on Wednesday, and the two engaged in a thrilling 5-4 Barcelona win in late January that saw five goals scored after the 63rd minute. Both clubs are well acquainted with this UCL stage as Barcelona is a five-time Champions League winner, while Benfica has won two UCL titles of their own. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Benfica vs. Barcelona will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. The latest Barcelona vs. Benfica odds list Barca as the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica the +270 underdogs (risk $100 to win $270). A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Benfica

Benfica vs. Barcelona date: Wednesday, March 5

Benfica vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Barcelona live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Barcelona vs. Benfica

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Benfica vs. Barcelona, Green is backing Barcelona to win at -115 odds. Winning has been a big part of Barca's current 15-match unbeaten streak as they've gone undefeated in 2025. Twelve of those 15 contests resulted in victories, and nine of the 12 were wins by multiple goals. Hansi Flick's squad has displayed it can win high-scoring affairs, as they've scored four-plus goals nine times during this streak, and they can also win with defense as Barcelona has posted seven clean sheet victories in 2025.

Barcelona has 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who leads La Liga in goals, in addition to a player half his age in 17-year-old, Lamine Yamal, who leads the league in assists. Meanwhile, Benfica is missing multiple starters, including their second-leading scorer in Angel Di Maria, and Estádio da Luz hasn't been much of a home-field advantage for them as they are winless in their last four UCL home matches. With those factors, Green sees Barcelona simply overwhelming an undermanned Benfica team.

"Hansi Flick's men have already won the Spanish Super Cup this season, and they are also in the Copa del Rey semi-finals," Green told SportsLine. "They boast an embarrassment of attacking riches, including Lewandowski, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Pedri and the prodigiously talented Lamine Yamal, so it's easy to see why they have been scoring goals for fun lately." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League games today, along with the various UEFA Champions League sportsbook promos they currently offer.