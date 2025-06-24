The competitive Group C at the Club World Cup could come to a dramatic close on Tuesday as Benfica's clash with Bayern Munich could determine whether or not the Portuguese side reach the round of 16.

German champions Bayern have already booked a spot in the next round after winning their first two matches, though clinching first place and potentially a favorable draw in the knockouts will likely be a priority for Vincent Kompany's side. Benfica technically have a strong position in Group C, sitting in second place with four points while Argentina's Boca Juniors are in third with one point. Boca, though, play the semipro Auckland City and will most likely win that match, likely forcing Benfica to earn at least a draw in order to advance.

Tiebreakers could come into play if Benfica cannot secure at least a point on Tuesday, with their 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors in their Group C opener doing little to help either team's chances. Things will likely come down to goal differential if Boca win and Benfica lose, with Boca needing a seven goal swing in their favor to advance – a scenario that is, surprisingly, somewhat reasonable against an Auckland side that have already conceded 16 goals in two games.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 24 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 24 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT | Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

TNT | Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Benfica +270; Draw +230; Bayern Munich +105

Group C scenarios

Bayern Munich: Qualified for the round of 16

Benfica advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Bayern Munich

Loss to Bayern Munich AND Boca Juniors draw or loss to Auckland City

Boca Juniors advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Auckland City AND Benfica loss to Bayern Munich AND Boca Juniors beat Benfica on goal difference

Auckland City: Eliminated from the competition

Predicted lineups

Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin, Samuel Dahl, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Alvaro Carreras, Fredrik Aursnes, Florentino Luis, Renato Sanches, Angel Di Maria, Vangelis Pavlidis, Bruma

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Raphael Guerreiro, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry

Player to watch

Alvaro Carreras, Benfica: In some ways, the Club World Cup has been a showcase for young players that already have a move elsewhere lined up or those who could do just that once the competition comes to a close. Add Benfica left back Alvaro Carreras to the list, who could perhaps make a name for himself with a strong outing against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has been linked to a move to Real Madrid, years after rising through the academy but failing to make it onto the first team, but will have a tough task ahead of him with Bayern. He is expected to come up against the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise, two of Bayern's standouts this season, an especially important task since avoiding defeat will be Benfica's surest way of advancing.

Storyline to watch

Which Bayern will show up?: Bayern may be the inherent favorites in this one, but during a warm afternoon in Charlotte after already booking a spot in the round of 16, Kompany may favor rotation ahead of the next round. That is not necessarily a guarantee, though – they will likely want to avoid slipping down to second place with a loss on Tuesday, which would put them on a crash course to face an in-form Flamengo in the next round rather than an equally tired Chelsea. How exactly they approach Tuesday's game will likely have a big say in who advances out of Group C, especially with Boca Juniors prepared to run up the scoreline against Auckland City at Nashville's Geodis Park.

Prediction

A match like this one can be hard to predict, especially since a favorite at the peak of their powers frequently rests on their laurels in a situation like this one. That provides a nice opening for Benfica to get the point they need to advance but that does not necessarily account for the fact that a player like Kane can tilt the scoreline in his team's favor with relative ease. Expect Bayern to take this one and make things nervy for the opposition as their group stage campaign comes to a close. Pick: Benfica 1, Bayern Munich 2

