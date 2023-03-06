Coming into the match with a 2-0 lead from the first leg, Roger Schmidt's Benfica side have to like their chances of advancing to the next round, but they can't be arrogant or the tie could get away from them. Struggling in the league under Scott Parker, Brugge has fallen into fourth place with only one win in their last five games due to defensive struggles. Benfica can score quickly if given space, so Parker needs his defense to be more patient because even when Brugge have dominated possession this season, like their most recent game against Oostende, they've been susceptible to the kind of counterattacks that Benfica can hit well.

Brugge have done well to get this far, making the Champions League knockout stage for the first time ever but it will take a special performance to keep things going.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Mar. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Mar. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica -- Lisbon, Portugal

: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica -- Lisbon, Portugal TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Benfica -240; Draw +360; Club Brugge +625 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Benfica: Benfica could be without some of their firepower in attack with Goncalo Guedes missing their match over the weekend against Famalicao but that wasn't an issue with a brace from Goncalo Ramos seeing the side to a shutout victory. That'll be a similar recipe for this game against Brugge with Schmidt's midfield set to dictate the match.

Club Brugge: This will be a game for a rethink. The attacking trio of Tajon Buchanan, Noah Lang, and Ferran Jutgla could only put three shots on target against Oostende, and here Brugge will need to get an early goal to make Benfica think that the game could be at risk. Parker's side will need to win the midfield battle to accomplish that but it may be too tall of a task to come out with a victory.

Prediction

Playing on the front foot, Benfica will be able to play the game at their pace picking Brugge apart en route to booking their trip to the final eight remaining in the tournament. Pick: Benfica 2, Club Brugge 0